Tulsa works to fix discrimination complaint issues on website

Tulsa officials are working to fix a website glitch that prevents residents from filing discrimination complaints with the city.

The link for filing complaints on the city’s resilience and equity page currently malfunctions when a user tries to access the website.

City Compliance Officer LaKendra Carter said discrimination complaint submittals have been moved to a different page on the city’s website.

“I talked to communications, who handles our website links and all of our links, and they said, ‘Well, LaKendra, that’s because we’ve recently moved you all from (the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity), the mayor’s office, to (the Department of City Experience),” Carter said Monday to the city’s Human Rights Commission.

Carter said she was made aware of the glitch after a KWGS News article highlighted the problem following Tulsa’s Human Rights Commission meeting in April. Carter provided KWGS the link to the complaint form under the resilience and equity page when she was asked about the reporting process.

City Councilor and past human rights committee Chairwoman Laura Bellis got the same results when she tried to access the website.

“Our communications team is trying to figure it out,” Carter said at the meeting.

The website is one of three ways residents may submit human rights complaints to the city — the others are over the phone or in person at City Hall.

The city currently accepts Americans with Disabilities Act grievances, housing discrimination complaints, lack of public accommodation complaints and contract discrimination reports.