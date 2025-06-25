TCC workshop shows Tulsa film career pathways

A new workshop series at Tulsa Community College is challenging the notion that filmmakers need to leave Oklahoma to build a successful career in the industry.

This Saturday, TCC’s Center for Creativity will host “I Can’t Work in Film,” a free public workshop led by members of the Tulsa Film Collective, a nonprofit co-founded by “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo.

The event gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at building a film career in Tulsa. One of the workshops focuses on transforming personal experiences into compelling stories.

“We're going to talk about how new writers can take just their life experiences that they want to share and take it from a situation and turn it into a story that has a little bit of an arc to it that they can develop into a short film, a pilot, a feature, whatever they want to do,” said Katie Hoffman-Faulk, a writer and director originally from Collinsville.

Hoffman-Faulk is currently seeking funding for her feature film “Push County.” She said Tulsa’s creative community offers more accessibility and support than larger film hubs — something she appreciated after living in Denver and New York City before returning to Oklahoma.

Annina Collier, dean of the Center for Creativity, said the workshops are designed to help all participants tap into their creativity.

“All of our workshops are designed to get people in touch with their creative spirit and the creative process,” Collier said. “Not necessarily to create a finished product or to discover a hidden talent, but just to reconnect with the joy of creating something.”

Saturday’s in-person workshop is nearly full, but a livestream will be available. Registration and a full schedule of events can be found at the center for creativity website.