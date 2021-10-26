-
A commission recommends moving about one-third of the city’s concrete planters dotting Route 66 to east Tulsa in an effort to better identify the historic…
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission plans to take a $1.5 million request for American Rescue Plan funds to the mayor and city council next week.The virus relief…
This summer has brought help to a family trying to restore their Luther, Oklahoma, gas station that was likely the first and only Black-owned and…
A yearlong beautification project on Route 66 at 11th and Lewis should begin this month.Improvements in what’s been dubbed the Market District were…
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission this weekend launched "Shop 66 Saturdays," a program meant to boost business at establishments along the historic route's…
With the anniversary of the 1921 Race Massacre approaching, Tulsa’s Route 66 Commission is looking for ways to put out a welcoming message. "We want the…
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be installing 400 new Route 66 signs along highways and interstates ahead of the Mother Road’s 2026…
The route for Tulsa’s second bus rapid transit line is starting to shape up.A study INCOG presented last week to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning…
Months after the Tulsa Route 66 Commission said it was time for the Brookshire Motel to be torn down, it’s being done.The city started demolishing the…
Preservation should be a main goal as the City of Tulsa considers Route 66 projects, according to a recently completed survey for a new master plan.Nearly…