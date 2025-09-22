© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
In photos: Tulsans gather in support of Gaza

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published September 22, 2025 at 8:45 AM CDT
1 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_019.jpeg
Dr. Dr. Talal Ali Khan (center of photo) addresses a group of protesters at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
2 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_010.jpeg
A demonstrator holds up a list of journalists killed in Gaza since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
3 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_023.jpeg
Protestors hold up signs in support of Gaza at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on September 20, 2025.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
4 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_003.jpeg
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "America, stop selling weapons to Israel" during a protest at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on September 20, 2025.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
5 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_014.jpeg
Protesters gather at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on September 20, 2025.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
6 of 6  — signal-2025-09-20-114623_011.jpeg
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, with her daughter by her side, addresses a group of demonstrators at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on September 20, 2025.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News

At least three dozen protesters gathered Saturday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in Greenwood to denounce Israel's nearly two-year bombardment of Gaza, which has been declared a genocide by multiple human rights groups, scholars and most recently a United Nations commission.

"Do not quit Gaza, do not be hopeless," said Dr. Talal Ali Khan, an Oklahoma City-based physician who said he tried to organize a humanitarian trip to Gaza, but was unsuccessful.

"Do whatever you can. Raise your voice. Talk to your Senators, your leaders," Khan said.

"For more than 75 years, Palestinians have endured displacement, occupation and systemic violence," said Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee.

The protest was organized by Oklahomans Against Occupation, which has led multiple demonstrations across the state.
