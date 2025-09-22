In photos: Tulsans gather in support of Gaza

At least three dozen protesters gathered Saturday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in Greenwood to denounce Israel's nearly two-year bombardment of Gaza, which has been declared a genocide by multiple human rights groups, scholars and most recently a United Nations commission.

"Do not quit Gaza, do not be hopeless," said Dr. Talal Ali Khan, an Oklahoma City-based physician who said he tried to organize a humanitarian trip to Gaza, but was unsuccessful.

"Do whatever you can. Raise your voice. Talk to your Senators, your leaders," Khan said.

"For more than 75 years, Palestinians have endured displacement, occupation and systemic violence," said Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee.

The protest was organized by Oklahomans Against Occupation, which has led multiple demonstrations across the state.