Oklahoma is being taken to court over another law passed in the last legislative session.The Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP is suing in federal…
A Texas group that advocates for Black Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights plans to hold an armed demonstration in Tulsa just before the…
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak with Marlin Lavanhar, a Unitarian Universalist minister who's been based at All Souls Church here in Tulsa…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry said Friday he is throwing his support behind an effort to reject a recently signed bill that seeks…
Activist Wants Statewide Vote On Law Cracking Down On Protesters, Protecting Drivers Who Hit RiotersAn Oklahoma Democratic leader wants to overturn a new law to crack down on protesters.Under a bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week, there will be…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday to crack down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and…
The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday sent the governor two bills to clamp down on protests.House Bill 1674 grants drivers who hit protesters in the road…
Civil rights groups and activists say Oklahoma is not alone in considering a flurry of anti-protest legislation after protests last year over the death of…
Fifty years ago, in March of 1971, a group of activists calling itself the "Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI" broke into a small FBI office in…
In a late vote in the early morning hours Wednesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved a bill that would grant protections to drivers who use…