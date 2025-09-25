After Dallas shooting, Tulsa ICE protests continue

Local activist groups gathered Wednesday for another protest in east Tulsa decrying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration.

The same groups staged a protest in the same location last week.

One of the protest organizers, who would only be identified by the name “Max,” said community members coming together for these demonstrations is meaningful.

“Hope and joy, that’s our main priority,” he said.

Protester Christina Jackson said it was “heartwarming” to participate.

The protest came the same day as a shooting at an immigration detention center in Dallas, which killed one detainee and injured two others. No officers were injured.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting was targeted at ICE.

Max said he wants protests in Tulsa to remain peaceful, emphasizing de-escalation if counter-protesters were to be antagonistic.

“If there’s one bad guy and I decide to start fighting him because I don’t agree with his opinions,” Max said, “it could put all these other people at risk if he brings out a knife or brings out a gun.

“None of us want to go to jail or put anyone at risk of jail,” he said.