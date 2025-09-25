© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
After Dallas shooting, Tulsa ICE protests continue

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
A protester carries a U.S. flag and a sign reading "Immigrants are not felons but the President is" during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Tulsa on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
A protester carries a U.S. flag and a sign reading "Immigrants are not felons but the President is" during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Tulsa on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Local activist groups gathered Wednesday for another protest in east Tulsa decrying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration.

The same groups staged a protest in the same location last week.

One of the protest organizers, who would only be identified by the name “Max,” said community members coming together for these demonstrations is meaningful.

“Hope and joy, that’s our main priority,” he said.

Protester Christina Jackson said it was “heartwarming” to participate.

The protest came the same day as a shooting at an immigration detention center in Dallas, which killed one detainee and injured two others. No officers were injured.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting was targeted at ICE.

Max said he wants protests in Tulsa to remain peaceful, emphasizing de-escalation if counter-protesters were to be antagonistic.

“If there’s one bad guy and I decide to start fighting him because I don’t agree with his opinions,” Max said, “it could put all these other people at risk if he brings out a knife or brings out a gun.

“None of us want to go to jail or put anyone at risk of jail,” he said.
U.S. Immigration ICE Protests
