Mayor: state to cut $8 million in mental health funds for Tulsa

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said he was notified Wednesday that more than $8 million in state funds would be cut from local mental health treatment services.

In a statement, Nichols said "programs slated for cuts include the Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire 911 co-response program (COPES), the Family & Children Services Crisis Response Center, the Tulsa Sobering Center, and the GRAND Addiction Recovery Center - all programs that are lifelines for Tulsans in crisis."

Nichols said the cuts "will have a devastating impact on our community and undermine the ability of our public safety teams to keep Tulsans safe."

Over 300 sections of state contracts were slated for cuts from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, but exact dollar amounts have remained unclear.

See the mayor's full statement here:

This is a developing story.