OSU agricultural economy professor cites ‘black swan’ events behind industry’s bailout need

The Trump administration is expected to announce a bailout plan for U.S. farmers this week as soybean producers in Oklahoma and across the country struggle with falling prices and rising costs.

Soybeans became a reliable cash crop in the early 2000s for northern Oklahoma, with Kay and Wagoner counties leading the state in production. The crop is primarily processed into soybean crush, a mixture of meal and oil used for livestock feed, and can also be refined into soybean oil, the second most consumed vegetable oil in the world.

But in recent years, Oklahoma soybean farmers have faced mounting challenges. Rising costs for seed and pesticides, driven by inflation, have cut into profits. At the same time, geopolitical tensions have strained the global soybean market.

A major blow came from tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration. China had purchased more than half of all U.S. soybean exports last year, but has since shifted to suppliers in South America, leaving American producers with surplus crops and shrinking markets.

Amy Hagerman, a professor of agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University, said farmers are dealing with the impacts of multiple "black swan" events, rare and unpredictable disruptions.

“We can go back to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the rapidly rising inflation that we experienced. This is not a typical period of risks,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman also noted that there is precedent for providing financial relief to farmers in response to trade disputes, pointing to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Facilitation Program implemented during Trump’s first term in office.

“At least some of these downward pressures and prices are associated with the retaliatory tariffs, and we have a precedent in 2018 and 2019 in the Market Facilitation Program in offsetting some of those losses associated with retaliatory tariffs in a situation that is not of the farmers’ own making,” she said.

According to a Reuters report, the Trump administration’s bailout is expected to total between $10 billion and $15 billion. The aid is aimed at bridging the financial gap for farmers through the upcoming harvest season.