-
A northeast Oklahoma lawmaker wants the state to join in a movement to make daylight saving time permanent, a change he says will help farmers and ranchers and provide health benefits to state residents.
-
In two weeks, daylight saving time ends, but an Oklahoma lawmaker wants it to be the last time the state changes its clocks by an hour.Sen. Blake Stephens…
-
Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and…
-
Focusing on Kansas (& the American Dream) in "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard & Being Broke...."Our guest is the journalist Sarah Smarsh, whose book, "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth," is now out in…
-
Our guest is the gardening expert Benjamin Vogt, who grew up in Oklahoma and Minnesota and is now based in Nebraska, and who is also the author of "A New…
-
Our guest on ST is Jon Steinman, the producer and host of an internationally syndicated radio show and podcast called Deconstructing Dinner. A Canadian…
-
Our guests are Mike Appel and Emily Oakley, the husband-and-wife team behind Three Springs Farm, a small but active organic farm in Oaks, Oklahoma (about…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired in December.) Our guest is the author and journalist Ted Genoways, who is a contributing editor at Mother Jones,…
-
Our guest is the author and journalist Ted Genoways, who is a contributing editor at Mother Jones, The New Republic, and Pacific Standard. A…
-
On this episode of ST, we welcome Jared Johnson to the show. He's an active drummer on the Tulsa-area music scene as well as a drumset instructor at…