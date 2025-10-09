Tulsa launches fifth excavation for 1921 Race Massacre victims

Tulsa officials announced Wednesday a fifth excavation in search of 1921 Race Massacre victims. It will once again take place at Oaklawn Cemetery starting next week.

Crews could already be seen setting up temporary facilities at Oaklawn Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release , the last four excavations “did not yield the number of gunshot and burn victims expected to be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery based on death certificate data.”

Last year’s excavation found six confirmed gunshot victims and 22 other persons “of interest” in the city’s ongoing investigation.

Mayor Monroe Nichols is expected to hold a press conference next week detailing the goals of this new excavation. It will take place along the fence line on the west side of the cemetery.

DNA analysis has so far revealed the identities of two previously unknown massacre victims: C.L. Daniel and James Goings.