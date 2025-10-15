Tulsa library breaks ground on new Owasso branch with apartments

Elected officials and the leadership of the Tulsa City-County Library gathered Wednesday in Owasso to ceremonially break ground on the city’s newest branch, the Eddy Gibbs Library, named after a local philanthropist.

The new facility is slated to be nearly twice as big as the existing building and will also include 59 new apartments in a mixed-use plan.

“The city of Owasso already has one of the busiest libraries in our system,” said TCCL CEO Kimberly Johnson, boasting of the branch’s more than 8,000 monthly visitors.

“I think it’s going to be a staple in our Redbud District,” said Owasso Mayor Alvin Fruga.

Tulsa County Commission Stan Sallee and Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner also praised the Owasso project.

TCCL set a plan to replace four library branch buildings as part of its “My Library, Our Future” fundraising effort. The Owasso branch marks the third building to begin replacement.

The new Bronson Brookside Library on the site of the former Wright Elementary School is slated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The Rudisill Regional Library and the South Broken Arrow Library are slated next for replacement buildings.