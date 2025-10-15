© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa library breaks ground on new Owasso branch with apartments

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:39 PM CDT
Elected officials and Tulsa City-County Library leaders ceremonially break ground on the new
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Elected officials and Tulsa City-County Library leaders ceremonially break ground on the new Eddy Gibbs Library in Owasso.

Elected officials and the leadership of the Tulsa City-County Library gathered Wednesday in Owasso to ceremonially break ground on the city’s newest branch, the Eddy Gibbs Library, named after a local philanthropist.

The new facility is slated to be nearly twice as big as the existing building and will also include 59 new apartments in a mixed-use plan.

“The city of Owasso already has one of the busiest libraries in our system,” said TCCL CEO Kimberly Johnson, boasting of the branch’s more than 8,000 monthly visitors.

“I think it’s going to be a staple in our Redbud District,” said Owasso Mayor Alvin Fruga.

Tulsa County Commission Stan Sallee and Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner also praised the Owasso project.

TCCL set a plan to replace four library branch buildings as part of its “My Library, Our Future” fundraising effort. The Owasso branch marks the third building to begin replacement.

The new Bronson Brookside Library on the site of the former Wright Elementary School is slated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The Rudisill Regional Library and the South Broken Arrow Library are slated next for replacement buildings.
Tags
Local & Regional Tulsa City-County LibraryCity of OwassoLibraries and Librarians
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams