Dementia caregiver course offers practical guidance for supporting loved ones

Caregivers of people with dementia face daily challenges as they work to keep their loved ones safe and supported.

A five-part course called Dementia Dialogues is helping families learn best practices for managing the condition.

The fourth class of the series was held Monday at Collinsville Library.

Dementia can cause changes in behavior ranging from refusing to complete tasks or get out of bed to aggression or hallucinations.

Magdalena Santillan, outreach coordinator for the Oklahoma Health Aging Initiative, emphasized that caregivers should remember that their loved one’s core identity remains the same.

“Even though, as the disease progresses, their behaviors, their personality, it may change, they’re still your loved one, and so always make sure to care with grace and respect,” Santillan said.

She also advised caregivers to manage their own emotions while helping those they care for cope with theirs.

Dementia is an umbrella term for brain disorders that cause problems with memory, thinking, and daily activities.

Santillan offered additional guidance for family gatherings like Thanksgiving, noting that routines and triggers should guide planning.

“If you know that your person gets frustrated or agitated later in the day, maybe limit how many people are going to be around,” she said. “Or limit how long you go to this family function, or limit how many people are around as well.”

The nonprofit Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative regularly holds programs, like Dementia Dialogues, throughout the state.