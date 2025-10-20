Oklahoma should add special education support amid federal uncertainty, state lawmaker says

While the U.S. Department of Education proposes mass layoffs in its special education office, an Oklahoma lawmaker said he intends to bolster state-level support for students with disabilities.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he plans to file legislation to give families of special education students an outlet at the state level to seek recourse when their children aren’t receiving the proper services guaranteed to them by law.

Although funding for special education is secure, the federal employees whose jobs could be eliminated are responsible for holding states accountable to upholding the rights of students with disabilities.

“I was hearing from a lot of parents with children with special needs,” said Pugh, who leads two committees on K-12 schools. “I felt like there was a need for us to act on their behalf because what you don’t want is a parent in a situation where they don’t feel like the system is working for them and there’s no recourse when that occurs.”

A key part of his legislation would be to ensure families don’t have to hire an attorney when pursuing complaints through the state, Pugh said. He also aims to set clear timelines to address each case, so parents aren’t dragged into a lengthy “bureaucratic nightmare,” he said.

“I think there’s the assurance from the state to parents that, ‘Hey, we’re not going to let your child’s rights be violated here and then force you to foot the bill to fight that through the legal system,’” Pugh said.

The deadline for lawmakers to file bills before the 2026 legislative session is Jan. 15.

Lawmakers convene their legislative session Feb. 2. Meanwhile, Pugh also is running as a Republican candidate in the 2026 election for state superintendent.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Education distributed $181 million to Oklahoma for special education through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). That amount covers 14% to 15% of the cost to educate children with disabilities in Oklahoma public schools, Pugh said.

Nuria Martinez-Keel / Oklahoma Voice Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bills in his office at the state Capitol on Aug. 19 while joined by, from left, state Sen. Adam Pugh, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and state Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader.

Amid an ongoing government shutdown, the Trump administration attempted sweeping layoffs at multiple federal agencies, including cutting 466 jobs at the U.S. Department of Education. That reduction in force would eliminate almost the entire Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services.

A California federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the layoffs from moving forward.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education assured families that federal cuts wouldn’t mean oversight of special education programs would disappear.

The state agency also monitors these services to make sure local school districts comply with IDEA and state standards, Deputy Superintendent Romel Muex-Pullen wrote in a statewide letter this week.

The state Education Department also offers assistance with dispute resolution, she wrote.

“Despite changes at the federal level, our mission, responsibility, and dedication remain unchanged,” Muex-Pullen wrote. “Oklahoma will continue to ensure that all students with disabilities receive the educational services, protections, and opportunities guaranteed under IDEA.”

One of the primary functions of the U.S. Department of Education is investigating and remediating violations of federal laws like IDEA, often threatening the withholding of federal funds to do so.

During an Aug. 19 visit to Oklahoma, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the federal government still would defend students’ civil rights, though she continues to advocate for closing the U.S. Department of Education and limiting federal influence in public schooling.

Nuria Martinez-Keel / Oklahoma Voice U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon operates a virtual reality image of a beating heart on a zSpace laptop while a Dove Science Academy student explains the program during a school visit in Warr Acres on Aug. 19.

“If you were a school that receives federal funding and you are not abiding by the law, then clearly we have the authority and we will take that action,” she told Oklahoma Voice during a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol.

Despite the government shutdown, students are still going to school, teachers are still being paid and schools are still operating as normal, McMahon wrote in a social media post Wednesday. She said that’s evidence the federal Department of Education is “unnecessary.”