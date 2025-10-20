Tulsa Botanic Garden unveils gift from Mexican sister city

Tulsa received a symbol of international friendship this weekend with the unveiling of a replica of the historic Caja de Agua fountain, a gift from the city's Mexican sister community, San Luis Potosí.

The nearly 200-year-old fountain is a landmark in San Luis Potosí, and the replica now installed at the Tulsa Botanic Garden includes lighting and is surrounded by plants native to the central Mexican city.

It was dedicated during a ceremony Sunday, marking 45 years of partnership between the two cities.

“Now this fountain will be a place that's a wonderful remembrance, a wonderful kind of symbol of what it means to have a connection and to exchange ideas and culture and friendship across borders,” said Tulsa Deputy Mayor Krystal Reyes.

In a reciprocal gesture, Reyes presented San Luis Potosí leaders with a small silhouette replica of the Council Oak Tree, a key symbol of Tulsa’s Indigenous history and heritage.

The cities have previously collaborated on cultural and professional exchanges, including firefighter training between San Luis Potosí and the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters from the Mexican city trained in Tulsa to gain experience in handling high-rise building fires.

Zach Boblitt / KWGS News Tulsa Deputy Mayor Crystal Reyes and San Luis Potosi's Arturo Álvarez Muñiz cut the ribbon and officially open the Caja de Agua replica fountain Sunday

Arturo Álvarez Muñiz, director of sister cities and international affairs for San Luis Potosí, also spoke at the ribbon cutting. He praised Tulsa as “an oil capital like Houston” and "a beautiful city.”

To celebrate the unveiling, the Tulsa Botanic Garden will offer free admission Friday through Sunday for visitors to view the replica Caja de Agua fountain.