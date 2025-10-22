‘Safe to who?’: Service providers blast governor’s Operation SAFE homeless sweeps

Representatives from organizations that help the homeless gathered at Tulsa Day Center Wednesday to blast Gov. Stitt’s homeless encampment sweeps that began last month.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Josh Sanders of Tulsa Day Center, Evan Dougoud of BeHeard, Beth Edwards of A Way Home for Tulsa, and Steven Whitaker of John 3:16 speak on a panel held at Tulsa Day Center on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Officials claim Operation SAFE, as the initiative is known, aims to uproot homeless people from high traffic areas so they don’t get hit by cars. CEO of Tulsa’s John 3:16 shelter Steven Whitaker said there is more to story and hinted at political motivations.

“I think it’s fair to say we need to address the intended consequences of Operation SAFE from the governor’s position,” said Whitaker. “I’d like to ask those questions at some point. What is appeasement, and saying you did something make it worth it when you see the human cost?”

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Chantal Eiben waits outside Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Evan Dougoud of BeHeard that offers a mobile help center said he was not sure how SAFE — standing for Swift Action for Families Everywhere — was really helping with security. Dougoud and others said it’s unrealistic that people will move to Los Angeles, as the governor suggested, and much more likely that they will trickle into residential neighborhoods.

“Operation SAFE is safe to who? I never understood that part of it,” said Dougoud.

Advocates of the initiative say it's necessary to address neighborhood aesthetics and public health by removing "trash," which often equates to the belongings of encampment dwellers.

Adrian Guy, 24, is experiencing chronic homelessness and has currently been on the street for a year. She said the governor was “not that bad” but pleaded for people to understand unhoused folks.

“I believe each and every one of us out here, we have identities. Our homelessness is not who we are, that’s our circumstance,” said Guy.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Adrian Guy stands outside Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Homeless sweeps are continuing in Tulsa. On Monday, state troopers began clearing out camps they hit previously where people returned. Hundreds have been displaced, service providers say.

Homelessness has grown to record levels across the country due to wages not keeping up with rent, immigration, and a shortage of housing.

