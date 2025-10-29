Farewell from Judith Nole

I’m going to try to keep this short…something I’m not very good at, as anyone who’s ever received a rambling voicemail from me will tell you.

October 31, 2025, is my last day as your Public Radio Tulsa Development Director. I’m retiring, and I can’t wait to spend more time with my family, friends, and big smelly dog, and to be able to sleep past 4am during fund drives!

But I will miss all of you more than I can express.

You – our listeners – are the beating heart of Public Radio Tulsa. All through this long and difficult year for public broadcasting, you’ve been here for us: sharing your own distress at the dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, then backing up your feelings with action, as listener financial support for Public Radio Tulsa broke all previous records.

You and I share a fierce belief in the importance of a free and fair press…for civil and compassionate conversation…for the excitement of fresh ideas and new discoveries…and for the pleasure of smart entertainment.And I will be forever grateful to you for your advocacy and support.

It has been the privilege of my professional life to chat with you on the phone, meet you at station events (looking at you , spellers!), and be allowed into your listening space during fund drives.Your grace, patience, and enthusiasm have meant the world to me.

Thank you, my friends. It has been such a great, great ride.

All my best,

Judith Nole