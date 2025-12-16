Tulsa launches interactive map to help find lost pets

Tulsa Animal Services launched a new interactive map Monday to help pet owners find or report their lost furry friends.

The Lost Pet Map is the latest effort by the city to keep stray animals off the streets.

Pet owners can fill out a form with their lost pet's information, including last known location, which will be added to the map. People who have lost their pet can see if it has been found.

On the map, blue dots represent pets held at shelters and red paw markers represent pets reported lost by Tulsans. The map shows reports over the last 90 days.

Roaming animals have been a repeated concern for Tulsa residents. Many community members, especially in north Tulsa, have complained about aggressive dogs attacking bystanders.

At a community conversation hosted by Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols in October, north Tulsa residents listed stray animals as their 2nd most pressing issue. The top issue amongst residents surveyed was lack of street lights, while the 3rd most pressing topic was violence and homicides.

Tulsa Animal Services posted a how-to video to YouTube as a guide to the map.