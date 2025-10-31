© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Mayor wraps latest community conversations by focusing on neighborhood needs

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:59 PM CDT
Mayor Monroe Nichols addresses an audience at the Tulsa Dream Center during a community conversation on Thursday, October 30, 2025.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Mayor Monroe Nichols addresses an audience at the Tulsa Dream Center during a community conversation on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

City officials gathered Thursday night at the Tulsa Dream Center to conclude the latest round of community conversations.

Mayor Monroe Nichols was joined by four panelists to discuss some of north Tulsa's most critical issues and hear questions from concerned residents.

Panelist Bill White with the Terence Crutcher Foundation said four things come up the most when asking north Tulsa residents about needed improvements:

  1. Lack of street lights.
  2. Stray animals.
  3. Violence and homicides.
  4. Lack of mental healthcare.

"These are not abstract issues, these are day-to-day realities shaping people's lives," White said.

Several residents also raised concerns about long wait times for code enforcement violations, like potholes and overgrown public spaces.

Mayor Nichols said the community conversations are not just to tell people how much good the city is doing, but to also show how much the city needs to do better.

"[We] do not hide the fact that we have challenges," Nichols said.

City officials said they're using other data, like Tulsa's Neighborhood Conditions Index, to help pinpoint and address key problems.
North Tulsa Tulsa Mayor
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
