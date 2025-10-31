Mayor wraps latest community conversations by focusing on neighborhood needs

City officials gathered Thursday night at the Tulsa Dream Center to conclude the latest round of community conversations.

Mayor Monroe Nichols was joined by four panelists to discuss some of north Tulsa's most critical issues and hear questions from concerned residents.

Panelist Bill White with the Terence Crutcher Foundation said four things come up the most when asking north Tulsa residents about needed improvements:

Lack of street lights. Stray animals. Violence and homicides. Lack of mental healthcare.

"These are not abstract issues, these are day-to-day realities shaping people's lives," White said.

Several residents also raised concerns about long wait times for code enforcement violations, like potholes and overgrown public spaces.

Mayor Nichols said the community conversations are not just to tell people how much good the city is doing, but to also show how much the city needs to do better.

"[We] do not hide the fact that we have challenges," Nichols said.

City officials said they're using other data, like Tulsa's Neighborhood Conditions Index, to help pinpoint and address key problems.