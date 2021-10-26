-
A portion of the Gilcrease Expressway is now designated the Don Ross Expressway.The 2.2-mile stretch honoring the civil rights leader and former state…
The City of Tulsa on Tuesday officially launched a 12-month process to plan the redevelopment of publicly owned land in north Tulsa — land taken from…
Our guest is Carlos Moreno, a Tulsa-based graphic designer, researcher, and freelance writer who originally hails from California, and who's been living…
The new Tulsa Transit circuit route serving north Tulsa will be free to ride effective Monday and lasting through the end of 2021.Route 969, or the…
Green Country Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited multifamily project on the former site of Whittier Elementary.The Whittier is a…
A charitable trust focused on supporting nonprofits that serve Tulsans of color has announced its first slate of grants — a total of $1 million.The…
The City of Tulsa could soon adopt a new special taxing district that benefits residents directly rather than a developer or company.The plan calls for…
On this edition of ST, we continue our series of conversations with candidates seeking the office of Tulsa mayor. Our guest today is Ty Walker, who owns…
State and local officials joined company executives at a Thursday groundbreaking for truck-part maker Muncie Power Products’ north Tulsa plant.The…
It will take a little bit longer for work to begin on a three-phase, nearly $76 million project slated for the 36th Street North corridor.The Tulsa…