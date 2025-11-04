2 more sets of remains exhumed at Oaklawn as 1921 graves search continues

Crews at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa have exhumed two more sets of remains as part of the city’s search for more victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.

That brings the total number of exhumed remains in 2025 up to eight.

State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck shared a video update Monday. She said many new gravesites have been uncovered.

“Up to this point, we have documented an additional 83 graves that were not otherwise marked or not otherwise in the city records for section 20 of Oaklawn Cemetery," Stackelbeck said.

Crews exhumed a set of remains last week that showed signs of a gunshot wound. A bullet was found with the skeleton.

Remains are processed by a forensic lab after being unearthed.