© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 more sets of remains exhumed at Oaklawn as 1921 graves search continues

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST
Oaklawn Cemetery fence sign next to the entrance on 11th Street.
File Photo
/
KWGS News
Oaklawn Cemetery fence sign next to the entrance on 11th Street.

Crews at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa have exhumed two more sets of remains as part of the city’s search for more victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.

That brings the total number of exhumed remains in 2025 up to eight.

State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck shared a video update Monday. She said many new gravesites have been uncovered.

“Up to this point, we have documented an additional 83 graves that were not otherwise marked or not otherwise in the city records for section 20 of Oaklawn Cemetery," Stackelbeck said.
Kary Interview Nov. 3.mov

Crews exhumed a set of remains last week that showed signs of a gunshot wound. A bullet was found with the skeleton.

Remains are processed by a forensic lab after being unearthed.
Local & Regional
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams