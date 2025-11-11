Coweta parents voice support for schools after sexual assault allegations

Parents at Coweta Public Schools are voicing support for the district in the aftermath of sexual assault claims.

CPS released a timeline showing how it handled reports of different assaults at Sloat Middle School in September and October. The incidents have been seized on by social media personalities, including Libs of TikTok, that posted Oct. 27 to its more than 4.5 million X followers about a “massive scandal” in Coweta.

Libs of TikTok is known for posting about public schools in a derogatory light, encouraging parents to avoid liberal educators as President Donald Trump champions vouchers allowing tax dollars to fund private schools.

In 2023, schools in Tulsa received multiple bomb threats after Libs of TikTok posted about the Union district.

Parents gathered at the Intermediate High School in Coweta during a board meeting Monday night to air concerns.

Joe Gray expressed fierce support for Coweta’s administration, noting that they “protected” his son last year after he was confused with 14-year-old Colt Gray who allegedly killed four people in a school shooting near Winder, Georgia.

“Now if you got questions and you got worries, there is a process for that. There is a calm, mature way to handle that. But what I don’t care about is people causing drama and problems for no reason,” said Gray.

Athena Rainbolt said she wasn’t sure if she was going to speak but decided she had to because Coweta is her home.

“I have a personal investment in how we handle this moment,” said Rainbolt. “The schools and the police department have been receiving threatening phone calls. It’s okay for us to disagree. Our teachers, administrators and police officers are a part of this community too. We will make more progress by approaching one another with respect instead of assuming the worst.”

A school safety meeting for parents to further discuss concerns is planned Nov. 18, according to the district.

