The northern lights may be visible in Oklahoma again tonight

StateImpact Oklahoma | By Chloe Bennett-Steele
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:29 PM CST
The northern lights were visible in Lenapah, Oklahoma
Turtle Shell Farms / Reddit
The northern lights were visible in Lenapah, Oklahoma

An unusually strong geomagnetic storm helped southern states like Oklahoma view the northern lights, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

Geomagnetic storms form when charged particles from the sun connect with Earth's atmosphere. Tuesday night's event was triggered by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are explosions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. On Wednesday morning, the prediction center said more severe conditions are possible.

The northern lights captured in Lenapah, Oklahoma.
Turtle Shell Farms / Reddit /
The northern lights captured in Lenapah, Oklahoma.

"...We are expecting the current geomagnetic storm to continue into tonight, before gradually waning," Mike Bettwy, a meteorologist with the prediction center, wrote in an email. "We are unable to pinpoint a specific time window, but the storm will likely begin to weaken by late tonight."

Photos shared online show that colorful auroras were visible from the panhandle to Osage County. The National Weather Service in Norman reported the lights appeared over the University of Oklahoma campus.

The Space Weather Prediction Center advises people to travel away from artificial light pollution and face north to get the best view of the lights. To capture a photo with a cell phone, hold the device steady and use a long exposure time.
Chloe Bennett-Steele
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma is a collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU.
