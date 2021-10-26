-
A conversation with one of the world's leading ethnobotanists, Dr. Cassandra Quave, who has just published an engaging, candid, and action-packed memoir.
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in June.) When the documentary film "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar in 2019, the film's co-producer,…
-
Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and…
-
The pandemic, of course, has clearly changed -- and is actually still changing -- how we think about work, play, relationships, entertainment, education,…
-
Our guest is Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and the author of "Crashed," which was a New York Times Notable Book of 2018 and…
-
(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Shankar Vedantam, the bestselling author and host of the popular "Hidden Brain" podcast…
-
On this edition of ST, we revisit our interview with John Carreyrou, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with The Wall Street Journal. In early 2020, we…
-
Why do human beings sweat? And what other animals on this planet sweat, and why do they do it? Are there health benefits to sweating? Our guest is Sarah…
-
Our guest is the award-winning science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer, whose work appears in Slate, Scientific American, and The New York Times. She's…
-
Our guest is Kate Biberdorf, a scientist and chemistry professor at The University of Texas who -- as "Kate the Chemist" -- has written a series of very…