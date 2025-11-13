Mayor delivers annual State of the City address

Though Mayor Monroe Nichols highlighted his proposed sales tax package at the annual State of the City address, it won’t be going anywhere for now.

Just before Nichols took the stage at Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center Wednesday night, the city council voted to send his proposal to committee rather than to voters in February.

Nevertheless, Nichols said he would like the measure to be considered.

“It is my hope that sometime soon Tulsans will have the chance to decide,” Nichols said.

The proposal, which would raise Tulsa’s sales tax to 4.35% and tack on extra fees for hotel stays, would net the city $80 million annually for projects and services, according to officials.

“The proposal I put in front of council would have invested nearly $30 million dollars in an effort to end homelessness. The plan will scale up strategies already proven to be successful and is critical to cleaning up our streets for good,” said Nichols.

In the rest of his speech, Nichols highlighted steps his administration has taken to increase public safety, build affordable housing, and boost youth initiatives.

As for actions to come, he said a team will be working to beautify Tulsa by rooting out dilapidated properties.

“In the coming weeks, I will ask the City Council, something we have been working on together, to provide the city with additional tools to rid our neighborhoods of nonowner-occupied blighted properties as part of our effort to reduce blight by 60% over the next three years,” Nichols said.

He also highlighted a winter weather shelter opening Monday at 7216 East Admiral Street.

Watch the mayor’s State of the City address here.

