© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor delivers annual State of the City address

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 13, 2025 at 1:58 PM CST
Mayor Monroe Nichols delivers his State of the City address on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
City of Tulsa
/
YouTube
Mayor Monroe Nichols delivers his State of the City address on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Though Mayor Monroe Nichols highlighted his proposed sales tax package at the annual State of the City address, it won’t be going anywhere for now.

Just before Nichols took the stage at Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center Wednesday night, the city council voted to send his proposal to committee rather than to voters in February.

Nevertheless, Nichols said he would like the measure to be considered.

“It is my hope that sometime soon Tulsans will have the chance to decide,” Nichols said.

The proposal, which would raise Tulsa’s sales tax to 4.35% and tack on extra fees for hotel stays, would net the city $80 million annually for projects and services, according to officials.

“The proposal I put in front of council would have invested nearly $30 million dollars in an effort to end homelessness. The plan will scale up strategies already proven to be successful and is critical to cleaning up our streets for good,” said Nichols.

In the rest of his speech, Nichols highlighted steps his administration has taken to increase public safety, build affordable housing, and boost youth initiatives.

As for actions to come, he said a team will be working to beautify Tulsa by rooting out dilapidated properties.

“In the coming weeks, I will ask the City Council, something we have been working on together, to provide the city with additional tools to rid our neighborhoods of nonowner-occupied blighted properties as part of our effort to reduce blight by 60% over the next three years,” Nichols said.

He also highlighted a winter weather shelter opening Monday at 7216 East Admiral Street.

Watch the mayor’s State of the City address here.
Tags
Local & Regional City of Tulsa
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell