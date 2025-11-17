Oklahoma panels that hiked pay to meet again after ineligible member voted

Two state panels charged with setting legislative and statewide elected official compensation are set to meet again Tuesday after it was determined an ineligible member voted to raise pay.

The Board on Legislative Compensation and Statewide Official Compensation Commission both posted special meeting notices Friday afternoon after concerns were raised that one of the board’s members was a registered lobbyist.

According to state law, lobbyists are barred from serving on the Board on Legislative Compensation, which meets in odd-numbered years to set lawmaker pay and leadership stipends.

“It does appear that a board member was prohibited from serving in that position,” said Leslie Berger, a spokesperson for Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, whose office advises both panels. “It is our understanding that House leadership is aware and working to remedy the matter.”

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, appointed James Leewright to the Board on Legislative Compensation. Both panels have the same members.

Leewright is a former Republican member of the House and Senate. He participated and cast votes in both meetings.

Leewright currently is a registered lobbyist, online news outlet NonDoc reported. He serves as the president and CEO of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and CEO of the Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association and the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.

Caroline Estes, Hilbert’s press secretary, said the special meetings were set after it was determined Leewright was ineligible to serve.

Tuesday would mark the third time the legislative compensation board will have met. Under state law, Tuesday is the final day it can legally convene.

The panels met earlier this week and increased by at least 25% the pay for nearly all statewide elected officials with the exception of the governor. Members also hiked stipends for legislative leaders, but kept legislative pay the same. The pay hikes would not take effect until after the November 2026 elections.

As of late Friday, the agendas for the meetings had not been posted.

Estes said she did not know if every item would be voted on again because each panel sets their agenda.

But Hilbert wanted “to do whatever is fair,” she said.

“Along with the replacement of an appointee, there are multiple outstanding items that need to be addressed,” Estes said. She did not elaborate.

Hilbert has appointed Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of FISTA Innovation Park in Lawton, to serve on the boards.

The legislative compensation board has set its special meeting for 2 p.m. in Room 230 of the state Capitol. The Statewide Official Compensation Commission has set a special meeting for 3 p.m. in the same location.