A global influencer working with Oklahoma provocateurs is earning at least 6 figures

On Tuesday, Coweta Public Schools parents gathered at a community church to learn the results of a survey seeking opinions on how well the school district is performing.

476 respondents answered questions on several topics, ranging from their awareness of bullying policies to how they would like to receive emergency communications.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News People gather in Coweta on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 for a parent engagement meeting with the school district and a hired communications professional.

The results showed most parents have confidence in Coweta Public Schools, but are unaware of certain resources and would like more education on some topics. 76% said they didn’t know CPS uses the state-approved bullying app STOPit; 88% said they would like to see education related to consent in relationships.

The meeting was not a routine one. It was hosted by Kathleen Kennedy, president of a company that in part does crisis communications for school districts across the state.

“We are here because of a sensitive situation that evolved,” Kennedy said before directing the 50 or so adults in attendance to break into groups to talk about the survey with facilitators.

The “sensitive situation” included recent incidents at Sloat Middle School reported in September and October, per a published district timeline. A mother who felt the school wasn’t dealing with the alleged groping and indecent exposure her son suffered at the hands of a single peer reached out to a Tulsa-based influencer, according to Oklahoma Watch. After that, Coweta caught national attention on social media via a politically conservative account with 4.5 million followers that alleged a "massive scandal."

Libs of TikTok often presents educators deemed as too liberal in a mocking light. The account’s owner, Chaya Raichik, is linked to Oklahoma. Former State Superintendent Ryan Walters, known for his associations with hardline officials in President Trump's administration, appointed Raichik to the education department’s library committee in 2024.

While influencers on both the right and the left of the political spectrum are known to be paid, Reuters recently reported right-wing influencers sympathetic to Trump command higher paychecks. The same November report notes Libs of TikTok billed $250,000 in consulting fees for unspecified communications in a single client contract reviewed by the outlet.

In its Oct. 27 X post highlighting Coweta's recent incidents, Libs of TikTok specifically mentioned a collaboration with Lane Brown, a self-described Christian conservative also lauded by Ryan Walters. Brown was part of a crowd that confronted Coweta's superintendent in his office, alleging a cover-up.

A Libs of TikTok post published on X on Monday, October 27, 2025 alleging a massive scandal in Coweta. A group of about 30 people surrounded Superintendent Max Myers in his office.

Brown said he wouldn't speak about compensation in either direction for the collaborative post with Libs of TikTok.

"We will not comment on personal financial matters," wrote Grady Thompson, who is part of Brown's campaign for the District 1 county commission seat in Rogers County.

Meanwhile, Coweta is paying its own consulting fees of $300 per hour to weather the social media storm fed by Brown and others. Superintendent Max Myers said he brought in a professional to make sure he was being understood.

"It was important to me to ensure my messaging is accurate and informative," said Myers.