© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Tulsa sees fewer 911 calls as arrests and incident reports rise

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:18 PM CST
A vast majority of inner dispersal loop crime is listed under public nuisance crime
TPD
A vast majority of inner dispersal loop crime is listed under public nuisance crime

Downtown Tulsa Partnership hosted its final public safety forum of the year Tuesday night. Community questions centered on public nuisance issues such as trespassing and noise complaints.

The concerns marked a shift from the August forum, which focused on violent crime, including the Juneteenth Festival shooting that resulted in one death and seven injuries.

Tulsa Police Capt. Shellie Seibert talks crime statistics at Tuesday's public safety forum
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
A vast majority of inner dispersal loop incidents are listed under public nuisance crime

City data shows 911 calls to downtown have fallen 9% since early summer. Tulsa Police Capt. Shellie Seibert told attendees she hopes the decrease reflects the department’s expanded enforcement. Those efforts include an alternative response team's extra hours and the addition of a part-time downtown bike patrol.

With those resources, both reports of possible crimes and arrests have surged. Police say arrests from July through September increased more than 200% compared to previous years during the same period, and most of the activity has involved nuisance-related offenses.

Incidents, which are acts that need further investigation, rose as well, something Seibert said is expected when the department ramps up enforcement.

Despite the increases, Downtown Tulsa Partnership President and CEO Brian Kurtz said he is not worried about how the numbers look.

“We know that’s a direct result of more police resources very, very proactively addressing issues on our streets and sidewalks every day,” Kurtz said.

He credited Mayor Monroe Nichols and his administration for improving safety downtown.
Tags
Local & Regional Downtown TulsacrimeTulsa Police
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt