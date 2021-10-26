-
A woman was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital Wednesday after apparently being shot while driving on I-244.Tulsa Police responded to the call…
PICHER, Okla. (AP) — A new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing since 1999 started Friday, according to authorities.Investigators…
Tulsa Police said on Tuesday the first 30 days of a new initiative aimed at taking on an uptick in violent crime led to dozens of arrests and the seizure…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man convicted of crashing his pickup truck into members of a high school cross country team, killing three and injuring…
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma newspaper on Tuesday challenged a judge’s decision to ban the public from a hearing in the case of a Muskogee man…
A former Tulsa Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000…
Tulsa Police have arrested five people — three of them under 18 — in connection with the theft of several luxury cars from homes in south Tulsa, Jenks and…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after being accused of trying to steal a firetruck.Tulsa police say they were called to a fire…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a federal judge’s reversal of the murder conviction of an Oklahoma man whose case was featured in…