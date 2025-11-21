© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa International Airport anticipates holiday travel surge

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM CST
Nathan Harmon
/
Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa International Airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel periods of the year as Thanksgiving approaches, with officials expecting a noticeable increase in passengers.

Communications Manager Kim Kuehler said the airport anticipates “70,000 passengers through the Tuesday before the holiday to the Monday after.”

The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving is up more than 3% since last year.

Kuehler said strong coordination between the airport and terminal businesses helps keep operations running smoothly.

“They know exactly what time those aircraft are going to be departing and landing, what type of aircraft, which tells them the seat capacity,” she said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa. “So, they can anticipate staffing levels for during peak times like this.”

Construction on a new air traffic control tower and an international gate and customs facility is not expected to affect travelers.

The airport advises passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure.

To improve the Thanksgiving travel vibes, the airport will have live music. Tunes at TUL features a multitude of genres ranging from children’s songs and classical pieces to rock and jazz.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
