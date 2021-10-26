-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state’s…
The Oklahoma Democratic Party and state chapter of a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group strongly disapprove of the Oklahoma Republican Party’s new…
Democratic Party Demands Apology, Censure For Lawmaker Comparing Fights Against Abortion And SlaveryThe Oklahoma Democratic Party is demanding an apology from and censure of Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) after comments he made Wednesday as a committee…
Leaders of the Oklahoma Democratic Party said Wednesday they were elated and moved by watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abby Broyles said Wednesday she plans to launch a not-for-profit organization aimed at…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we get to know Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, who is the Democrat running for Congress in Oklahoma's First District. As noted at his…
Oklahoma's senior United States senator said Thursday that allegations of ethics violations made by the state Democratic party were unfounded."Yet again,…
The Oklahoma Democratic Party addressed President Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally, which will happen Saturday night.Chair Alicia Andrews said the president…