We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
An ethics watchdog group is calling on Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), vice chair of the Senate Ethics Committee, to recuse from any investigation into…
On this edition of our show, we explore the "Moral Injury of Healthcare." Our guests are Dr. Wendy Dean and Dr. Simon G. Talbot, who have together created…
Our guest is the gardening expert Benjamin Vogt, who grew up in Oklahoma and Minnesota and is now based in Nebraska, and who is also the author of "A New…
(Please note: This edition of ST Medical Monday originally aired back in January.) Today we offer a conversation with two community leaders who are both…
The 22nd Annual Yom HaShoah, which is a yearly Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration, will happen in Tulsa on Monday the 6th at Temple Israel (located at…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Katie Watson, an award-winning professor who has taught bioethics, medical humanities, and constitutional law for…
How do ideas about personal honor and/or reputation shape our lives and relationships? How do they affect American society as a whole? And how have they…
On this segment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to chat with Elaine Pagels, a leading theological scholar in America who has taught at Princeton University…
(Note: This interview first aired last fall.) How long has atheism been a part of human experience? Most people today regard the sustained, intellectually…