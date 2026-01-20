Tulsa company says geothermal push will be ‘game changer’

A Tulsa company says it’s about to revolutionize the energy industry.

Geothermal is a technology that produces energy from the earth’s own heat. It’s touted as always available and carbon neutral. Geothermal has traditionally been restricted to tectonically active areas where steam is relatively close to the Earth's surface, but the race is on to adapt as electricity demand drives ever higher around the world.

Tulsa-based RAM Geothermal is working with a University of Arkansas professor to make wells more efficient. Chairman Larry Lee says RAM obtained exclusive rights to develop two of Dr. Christopher Liner’s patents.

“We just wrapped all of that up in early 2026,” said Lee. “In fact, just a few weeks ago. That’s why we just announced it, and we will now pursue putting that technology to work. And we think it will be a game changer, it will dramatically improve the efficiency of the amount of heat of which we then can get out of the Earth, and convert it into electricity.”

Lee, who describes himself as a veteran oilman, says the company will test Liner’s patents that have to do with well design at an undecided site and then assess need for capital.

Geothermal is seeing renewed interest as technology like fracking supports the same techniques needed to make steam wells. A Texas company, Fervo, recently made headlines for its successful bid at innovating in the industry by drilling record-breaking wells; Lee said he expects RAM Geothermal to “provide better economic results."

