OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corporation has agreed to a $6.15 million settlement agreement with the federal government over…
Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa’s School of Energy, Policy, and Commerce, talks about the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report…
The seemingly never-ending fight over an Oklahoma company’s plan to build a natural gas pipeline through New Jersey into New York is on again.Tulsa-based…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL…
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an emergency order late Wednesday telling gas and power companies to prioritize their service during prolonged…
With natural gas in short supply for power plants amid a severe winter storm, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission lifted production limits on certain…
Oil still has an outsized influence on Oklahoma’s economy, and the outlook for 2021 is less than inspiring.Oil and Gas Journal forecasts an 8% increase in…
State regulators late Friday ordered reduced volume reductions or shutdowns for oil and gas wastewater disposal wells in the vicinity of an earthquake…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Slumping oil and natural gas prices are dragging down overall collections to the state treasury, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel…
With a new planned headquarters currently under construction in Greenwood, Tulsa-based WPX Energy will be acquired by Oklahoma City's Devon Energy, with…