Oklahoma lawmakers advance bill to create a state nuclear energy office

The Senate Energy Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 3175 , moving the measure closer to the legislative finish line. The bipartisan bill was authored by Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City. Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, signed onto the legislation in March.

An office dedicated to advanced nuclear energy would be established within the state government under the proposed law's language. Advanced nuclear energy technology includes reactors significantly smaller than traditional towers.

The new office would have a governor-appointed director to investigate the development of nuclear energy in Oklahoma and identify regulatory barriers to establishing it.

" This bill, I think, is necessary, acknowledging the reality that we need to have a reliable and clean energy source," Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said during the meeting.

Oklahoma regulators and experts spent months studying whether the energy source would be feasible in the state. Its report, released in March, showed developing nuclear energy is technically possible, but it would be a costly alternative compared to natural gas and wind energy.

Advanced nuclear reactors have yet to come to market in the U.S., despite the Trump administration's large investment in the energy source to help power A.I.

The Oklahoma bill would require the nuclear energy office to submit a strategic plan every other year to the governor, Senate pro tem and House speaker.

"I do agree that we need to stand up the state infrastructure for nuclear, and I appreciate them working on this," Sen. Julie McIntosh, R-Porter, said.

The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations committee for review.