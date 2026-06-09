Tulsa's Capital Cruise turns drivers away at gate

The City of Tulsa has officially smashed the world record for largest parade of classic cars May 30. But some drivers who registered for the event could not take part.
The roar of classic engines filled the early morning air at the Tulsa Expo Saturday as car enthusiasts drove in from all over to make history. And 3,596 did. Yet over 5,000 had registered, and hundreds were turned away at the only entry point for the staging area.
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Photos by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa
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Photos by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa
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Photos by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa
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Photos by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa
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Photos by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa
The staging area was held at Tulsa Expo with an arrival window between 6 to 9 a.m., and a final deadline of 10 a.m. According to a Tulsa Tourism official, around 11 a.m. is when the flow of cars had slowed. They were worried it would have caused large gaps that would have jeopardized the record attempt. Drivers were turned away after an undisclosed amount were let in to the Expo parking lot.
Two sisters who were caught in the back up told a local news station the event felt poorly planned.
Visit Tulsa officials have released a statement saying they are actively issuing refunds to all drivers who registered. Everyone will still be considered a full participant and world record holder.
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.