Tulsa's Capital Cruise turns drivers away at gate

Photo by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa Drivers stand next to their classic cars as they wait to take part in Tulsa's Capital Cruise on May 30.

The roar of classic engines filled the early morning air at the Tulsa Expo Saturday as car enthusiasts drove in from all over to make history. And 3,596 did. Yet over 5,000 had registered, and hundreds were turned away at the only entry point for the staging area.

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The staging area was held at Tulsa Expo with an arrival window between 6 to 9 a.m., and a final deadline of 10 a.m. According to a Tulsa Tourism official, around 11 a.m. is when the flow of cars had slowed. They were worried it would have caused large gaps that would have jeopardized the record attempt. Drivers were turned away after an undisclosed amount were let in to the Expo parking lot.

Photo by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa A classic Chevrolet sits at the front of a Tulsa Expo parking lot, the official staging area of the Capital Cruise.

Two sisters who were caught in the back up told a local news station the event felt poorly planned.

Visit Tulsa officials have released a statement saying they are actively issuing refunds to all drivers who registered. Everyone will still be considered a full participant and world record holder.