Tulsa Food Not Bombs demonstrate a different kind of protest

Public protests often follow the same pattern - marching in the streets, holding signs, and chanting for change. Yet, there’s a group in Tulsa taking a different approach -- and have been for years.

Randy is a member of Tulsa Food Not Bombs.

"As a reminder, we are only here because the government has decided that we are not worthy of help. I think that's childish," said Randy. "I think that community means doing everything you can for your people, whatever the cost. That's why we are not going anywhere. Ever."

Tulsa’s Food Not Bombs, or T-F-N-B, is a small chapter in a larger national movement. There's no real hierarchy – just community members with a singular focus – to share resources with people in need. And they do this as a form of protest.

Two volunteers spoke to Public Radio Tulsa on the condition of anonymity, so they are referred to by their first names only.

At one of their weekly meet ups -- or what they call "sharings" -- volunteers set up tables on a dead-end street at the corner of Reconciliation and Maybelle in downtown Tulsa.

On one side, some 30 people line up for dinner – a warm vegetarian burrito, clementines, applesauce with a bottle of water and a cinnamon roll for dessert. On the other, a group of volunteers offer clean clothing and choice of hygiene products.

Scattered groups of men, women, and a few children sit on a grassy hill in the unforgiving sun. Others shelter under a nearby interstate bridge to talk and eat.

It looks like a community event, perhaps organized by a nonprofit or church.

What sets it apart? Randy says this is not charity, it is a protest.

“The work itself is the protest," said Randy. "The provision of food and resources to people without any form of ‘means’ testing or evaluation as to their worthiness is the protest.”

These organizers feed and clothe some of the most vulnerable citizens in Tulsa – people without homes. Their resources are donated to them by the local community – and they say they never take more than is needed.

The group has been active in the city for about six years. Randy says their demonstrations are peaceful objections to war and hunger.

“We believe it is wrong for our government to spend billions on war while allowing so many in our community to go hungry,” said Randy.

Lori is another Tulsa Food Not Bombs volunteer. She is one of the founding members of TFNB. She says when they first began, they fed about 35 people. The group now makes up to 300 meals once a week and offers a free store stocked with clothing and other essentials.

“We’ve grown into quite the operation, but that’s because the need is there, you know," said Lori. "We just continue to grow. We see a need in the community, and we say, 'O.K. how can we meet that need,' basically.”

But they do so without a permit and the City of Tulsa says they need one for their events. The group objects – saying what they do is protected by the US Constitution – and are backed by a 2018 Florida case that ruled in favor of Fort Lauderdale’s FNB chapter. That ruling called the act of feeding people without homes, “expressive conduct.”

The permit issue first stemmed from a complaint — their original meeting area was near a business. To resolve the issue, they moved to their current location. Lori says they met with city officials, and later sent an email detailing their stance.

“We told the mayor’s office in person and in writing that our first amendment rights exempt us from the permit ordinance because we’re a protest,” said Lori.

That was a year ago. Lori says they received no reply.

Now, the group is going head-to-head with the city after four members were arrested and charged last May at one of the "sharings." City officials call it a permit issue – TFNB calls it overregulation.

Despite the open legal case, volunteers continue their weekly protest and say they don’t wish to escalate the matter – they simply want to continue their work – and be left alone to do so.

