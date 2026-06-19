Tulsa Council approves $1.227 billion FY27 budget

Tulsa City Councilors Wednesday night unanimously approved more than a quarter billion-dollar budget for 2027.This is an almost 10% increase from last year’s.

Tulsa residents can expect their utility bills to go up; about $5.82 a month.

The new fiscal year budget increases rates in water, sewer, stormwater, and refuses and recycling.

The budget includes more than $400 million for day-to-day operations.

Another $207 million is planned to upgrade facilities and infrastructure.

The approved budget differs from the one presented in April which now includes funds:

· To continue construction to the Tulsa Zoo Africa Wilds exhibit,

· Support programs to address homelessness,

· And establish a new emergency management agency.

Approved 2016 Vision Tulsa funding offset some of the costs. Yet the city says they froze 45 vacant positions to break even and keep things running smoothly.

The budget has been sent to the mayor for his signature.