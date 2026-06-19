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Tulsa Council approves $1.227 billion FY27 budget

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:19 AM CDT
tulsa city hall from across the street
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS
Tulsa City Hall

Tulsa City Councilors Wednesday night unanimously approved more than a quarter billion-dollar budget for 2027.This is an almost 10% increase from last year’s.

Tulsa residents can expect their utility bills to go up; about $5.82 a month.

The new fiscal year budget increases rates in water, sewer, stormwater, and refuses and recycling.

The budget includes more than $400 million for day-to-day operations.

Another $207 million is planned to upgrade facilities and infrastructure.

The approved budget differs from the one presented in April which now includes funds:
·      To continue construction to the Tulsa Zoo Africa Wilds exhibit,
·      Support programs to address homelessness,
·      And establish a new emergency management agency.

Approved 2016 Vision Tulsa funding offset some of the costs. Yet the city says they froze 45 vacant positions to break even and keep things running smoothly.

The budget has been sent to the mayor for his signature.
Tags
Local & Regional budgetTulsa City Council
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
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