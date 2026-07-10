Cherokee Nation opens 17th elder nutrition site in Tulsa

This week, Cherokee Nation held a grand opening for the tribe’s newest elder nutrition site. Located in Tulsa on 46th Street North, the new space will offer free or low-cost meals to Cherokee elders.

It will also be a place for elders to take part in social activities such as arts and crafts or games, as well as access to additional resources.

To qualify for the tribe’s elder nutrition program, and a free meal, participants must be older than 50 and be a member of a federally recognized tribe or married to someone who is.

Non-native elders or those under 50 years of age are also welcome -- at a cost of eight-dollars per visit.

This is the 17th elder nutrition site opened on the Cherokee Nation reservation. Other locations include Tahlequah, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Nowata. To find out more, visit the Cherokee Nation website’s human services page.

