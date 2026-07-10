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Cherokee Nation opens 17th elder nutrition site in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:48 AM CDT
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, along with other Cherokee leaders and staff, gathered in North Tulsa to cut the ribbon on the tribe’s newest elder nutrition site.
Photo courtesy of Cherokee Nation
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, along with other Cherokee leaders and staff, gathered in North Tulsa to cut the ribbon on the tribe’s newest elder nutrition site.

This week, Cherokee Nation held a grand opening for the tribe’s newest elder nutrition site. Located in Tulsa on 46th Street North, the new space will offer free or low-cost meals to Cherokee elders.

It will also be a place for elders to take part in social activities such as arts and crafts or games, as well as access to additional resources.

To qualify for the tribe’s elder nutrition program, and a free meal, participants must be older than 50 and be a member of a federally recognized tribe or married to someone who is.

Non-native elders or those under 50 years of age are also welcome -- at a cost of eight-dollars per visit.

This is the 17th elder nutrition site opened on the Cherokee Nation reservation. Other locations include Tahlequah, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Nowata. To find out more, visit the Cherokee Nation website’s human services page.
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Local & Regional Cherokee Nation
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
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