TPD Chief Larsen to retire

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen has announced his retirement.

The statement, shared via email on Monday, comes just two years after Larsen was promoted to chief.

Larsen spent 47 years at TPD -- working his way up the ranks. He served as a captain and a major before becoming Deputy Chief of Police over Operations in 2007. He later served as Deputy Chief of Police over the Investigations Bureau before his promotion to chief in 2024.

Mayor Monroe Nichols took to social media not long after the announcement to thank the chief for his decades of service.

Nichols wrote there will be time in the coming weeks to talk more about the hiring process to fill Larsen's shoes.

Larsen's last day with TPD will be September 30th.