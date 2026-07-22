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TPD Chief Larsen to retire

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen (center), flanked by Chief Wendell Franklin (left) and Mayor G.T. Bynum (right), speaks during the announcement of his promotion to chief of police on May 24, 2024.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen (center), flanked by Chief Wendell Franklin (left) and Mayor G.T. Bynum (right), speaks during the announcement of his promotion to chief of police on May 24, 2024.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen has announced his retirement.

The statement, shared via email on Monday, comes just two years after Larsen was promoted to chief.

Larsen spent 47 years at TPD -- working his way up the ranks. He served as a captain and a major before becoming Deputy Chief of Police over Operations in 2007. He later served as Deputy Chief of Police over the Investigations Bureau before his promotion to chief in 2024.

Mayor Monroe Nichols took to social media not long after the announcement to thank the chief for his decades of service.

Nichols wrote there will be time in the coming weeks to talk more about the hiring process to fill Larsen's shoes.

Larsen's last day with TPD will be September 30th.
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Local & Regional Tulsa Police ChiefTulsa Police
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Angel Ford