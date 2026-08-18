AG comments on Gov. Stitt's warning to three Oklahoma cities

Gov. Kevin Stitt is warning three Oklahoma cities: either enforce the state’s anti-camping law or receive a sizable bill. But Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he doesn’t think those threats are justified.

“No, it's not. I think you can send it back,” Drummond said.

Drummond made the comments at last week’s governor’s forum.

Stitt sent the letters to Tulsa, Norman and Oklahoma City’s municipal police departments. Tulsa’s letter alleges Tulsa PD has failed to enforce the anti-camping law, and would need to repay state funds used to clean up camps during Stitt’s Operation SAFE. The governor launched the effort last year, dispatching state troopers to clear homeless encampments across the state. Each person camping on state land was required to leave immediately and possessions were tossed if they remained behind.

When asked about his thoughts on Operation SAFE, Drummond said the governor is wrong and…

“If he pretends to be a Christian, he didn't act like one - just destroying their tents and their government cards and their pots and pans is not curing homelessness,” Drummond said.

Stitt told nonprofit news organization The Frontier last year that the goal behind Operation SAFE was to enforce the law, not solve homelessness.

None of the three cities leadership asked to take part in Stitt’s operation.

