Last three remaining governor candidates meet at forum, answer questions about Oklahoma's top issues

The three remaining candidates for Oklahoma’s next governor met last week for a forum in Tulsa.

The topics covered at the governor forum in Tulsa included healthcare, education, childcare, environmental impact, and homelessness.

Of the two Republican candidates — current Attorney General Gentner Drummond and former state Senator Mike Mazzei — only one will advance to November’s ballot. They differ wildly on the proposed aluminum smelter in Inola – a subject many in Oklahoma are divided on, especially in terms of its environmental footprint.

Drummond recently filed a preliminary injunction to block construction of the smelter. Mazzei said he was stunned his Republican opponent would resist the smelter’s potential financial benefits.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Former Senator Mike Mazzei (left) and House Representative Cyndi Munson (right) stand to the side of the stage to chat as they wait to pose for a picture.

“Oklahoma Primary Aluminum will lead to 10,000 jobs and $25 million of economic impact, and it will have to comply 100% with the Clean Air Act,” Mazzei said.

Democratic candidate and current House Representative Cyndi Munson has also been vocal in her opposition to the aluminum smelter – a project that has the backing of both President Donald Trump and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. On education, Munson said the state needs to stop funding private schools, and invest more in public school teachers, support staff and free meals for students.

“We are first in childhood hunger. If we continue to be first in childhood hunger, we’re gonna continue to be 50th in public education," said Munson. "We’ve got to meet the basic needs of our children.”

Drummond says education is his number one priority if elected. Mazzei said, if elected, he plans to hire a statewide literacy director in the first week.

Candidates also touched on healthcare affordability. Drummond said Oklahoma needs a governor who prioritizes the well being of its people.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Attorney General Gentner Drummond (left) laughs along with University of Tulsa president Stacy Leeds (middle) and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols (right) just before the start of the governors forum in Tulsa. Drummond is one of three remaining candidates for Oklahoma's next governor, right alongside former Senator Mike Mazzei and House Representative Cyndi Munson.

“If we do nothing in healthcare in the next five years, we will lose 27 of our 90 rural hospitals," said Drummond. "Already we have 40 counties that are maternity deserts. We can do better than 48th in the nation.”

Munson said healthcare should be paramount and she plans to go to battle to fund Medicaid expansion. Mazzei said part of his plan is to eliminate income taxes for doctors who start their practice in Oklahoma, which will bring more medical professionals to the state.

Each candidate had two minutes for closing arguments. Drummond took time to respond to Mazzei’s jab on the smelter – and called out Stitt and Trump’s reasons for not endorsing him.

“Governor Stitt has not because he does not want to be compared to me. President Trump has not because I refuse to bend the knee and lick the boot of a foreign monarchy," said Drummond. "I put Oklahoma first.”

Drummond refers to The United Arab Emirates which owns the majority of the proposed smelter - a fact that has proved to be a point of contention amongst Oklahoma Republicans.

In his closing comments, Mazzei drilled home his stance to eliminate Oklahoma’s income tax and end property taxes for seniors and veterans. Munson focused on Oklahoma’s need for balanced leadership. She said the state can no longer last under one-party control, pointing to low rankings in education and healthcare as an example.

While the forum did not allow the candidates time for rebuttal, both Drummond and Munson stayed behind to speak to the press. Mazzei left once the forum ended.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS

Republican candidates Drummond and Mazzei will face each other in the Aug. 25th primary run-off. The winner will take on Democratic candidate Munson in the November general election.

