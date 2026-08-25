Statewide Runoff Elections Today

Runoff elections are being held today in Green Country and across Oklahoma. But what you see on the ballot will depend on your party affiliation and where you vote.

The most consequential race on the ballot is the GOP Gubernatorial primary showdown between Attorney General Gentner Drummond and former state senator Mike Mazzei. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Cyndi Munson in November. Democrats Jim Priest and Jasmine Thomas are in a runoff for the Democratic nomination to run for the U-S Senate seat formerly held by now-Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, The winner will face Republican Congressman Kevin Hern for that Senate seat in November.

There are also Republican runoffs in races for State School Superintendent, Labor Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Attorney General and State Treasurer.

Unlike those partisan runoffs, all voters will be able to cast a ballot for or against two ballot propositions. State Question 846 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to require proof of identity for voting. SQ 844 would give the state more control over how it repays local governments and schools for property tax incentives it offers manufacturers and other businesses.

This is an unusual election for Tulsa voters because it combines a statewide primary runoff election with the city’s municipal elections. Voters in districts 1, 2, 5, 7, and 9 will select city councilors.

Polls are open (from 7 this morning) until 7 this evening.

