New work requirements could affect 250,000 Oklahomans on SoonerCare, agency warns

Over 250,000 Oklahomans have been sent letters warning that new federal work requirements may put them at risk of losing their Medicaid health coverage.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Wednesday said yellow letters were sent last week and any Oklahoman who receives one should follow the enclosed instructions to ensure they maintain their eligibility.

The letters were sent to only people who received coverage as part of Oklahoma’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion, an agency spokesperson said.

As of July, there were over 1 million Oklahomans on SoonerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and new work requirements passed by Congress as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” could affect nearly a quarter of them when they take effect Jan. 1, the spokesperson said.

Under the requirements passed by Congress last year, adults ages 19 to 64 must either work 80 hours a month or demonstrate a minimum monthly income of $580 to maintain their eligibility for Medicaid.

Hours can be through employment, community service and work or educational programs, according to the Health Care Authority.

There are some exemptions to these requirements, including for people with specific disabilities, those who have dependents, pregnant and postpartum women, and some veterans.

Receiving one of the yellow letters from the Health Care Authority means the individual may need to take action to stay eligible for Medicaid, according to a news release. The state agency will use information on file to determine who meets the requirements and will send follow up notices if more information is needed.

The Health Care Authority is recommending that members update their contact information and watch for communications in their mail or email.

More information about the work requirements and exemptions are available on the Health Care Authority’s website.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com.

