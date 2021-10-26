SoonerCare

-
The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it plans to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court for an injunction that would prevent the state from…
The state of Oklahoma has chosen the companies that will manage the state's expanded Medicaid program."The Secretary of Health and Mental Health and…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative that Oklahoma voters will cast ballots for or against on…
Gov. Kevin Stitt has put a state question to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma on the June 30 ballot.State Question 802 supporters turned in more than 313,000…