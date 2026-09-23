61 of Oklahoma's 77 counties renew burn bans as drought conditions persist

The weather may be cooling off this week, but fire danger is still heating up across the state. Right now, 61 of Oklahoma's 77 counties are under immediate burn bans.

Tulsa County reissued a two-week burn ban Monday after the Board of Commissioners declared the county is in extreme fire danger.

Washington and Nowata counties also extended their bans for another two weeks. Wagoner and Muskogee has extended their bans by 7 days.

Extreme drought conditions across Oklahoma have caused fire danger in many of these areas - leading officials to prohibit all outdoor fires. That means no controlled burns, campfires or burning of brush, trash and debris.

Any violation of the ban could result in a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500 or 1 year behind bars.

The bans can be removed at any time if conditions begin to improve.