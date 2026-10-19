Tulsa's 4th "No Kings" protest attracts hundreds, focuses on voting

On the corner of 41st Street and Yale Avenue, Indivisible Tulsa County hosted its 4th "No Kings" protest Saturday.

The event attracted hundreds of people chanting "No Kings" and "No ICE, No Trump," equipped with signs, drums and costumes that shared a singular focus - reminding people to vote in November's midterm elections.

Chanda Kahvari, a self-identified Marxist, said she hopes for freedom after the Nov. 3 election.

"I want freedom from this tyranny and I am sick of people acting horrible, I can't take it anymore," Kahvari said. "The racism, the bigotry, all of it. It's too much."

Kahvari said her biggest concerns in this election are everyday costs, such as groceries and health care. Her message to Republicans is that the country needs change.

"Our country is falling apart minute by minute and change needs to happen now, so vote vote vote vote," Kahvari said.

Photo by Teegan Smith / KWGS "No Kings" protester Earchiel Johnson waves a Palestinian flag on the sidewalk of Yale Avenue Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

A group of men lined up along the side of 41st street carried flags instead of signs. One held a Palestinian flag, another a Venezuelan flag and the last, an antifascist flag. The Palestinian flag is Earchiel Johnson's. He said he is at "No Kings" because he wants people to get more involved, especially with low voter turnout in midterm elections.

"We need to actually have people get out and vote to start putting pressure on the federal government and the state government to go in a different direction," Johnson said.

Early voting begins October 28. For more information about voting, visit the voter portal through the Oklahoma State Election Board.