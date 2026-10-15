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Teegan Smith

News Reporter

Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 

Before joining the team, Smith worked as a student reporter at KGOU, a student journalist at OU Daily and a summer news intern with NonDoc Media through the Inasmuch Foundation Community Fellowship program.

Email him at teegan-smith@utulsa.edu.