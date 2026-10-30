Tulsa County projects record early voter turnout ahead of Nov. 3 general election

Early voters have four locations to choose from this year in Tulsa County.

The county’s regular early voting locations are the Tulsa County Election Board and the Tulsa Tech Center in Broken Arrow, with sites at Chandler Park and O’Brien Park added before this year’s general election.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman urged voters to visit the new sites Friday and Saturday if they want to avoid long waiting times.

“By the time you spend two hours in line in Broken Arrow you could have gone to one of the parks’ locations, been in and out and back home,” Freeman said.

Nearly 13,000 people voted in the first two days of early voting and Freeman said participation is higher than previous years.

“We are breaking early voting records," Freeman said. "We should surpass today what we did in the last midterm.”

Around 16,000 people participated across the four days of early voting in the 2022 midterms. Early voting ends at 2 p.m. Saturday.

