© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa County sees record-breaking early voter turnout ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:22 PM CST
O'Brien Park was one of two new early voting sites added by the Tulsa County Election Board this year. The site saw slow, but steady voter turnout on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Teegan Smith
O'Brien Park was one of two new early voting sites added by the Tulsa County Election Board this year. The site saw slow, but steady voter turnout on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Tulsa County and other surrounding counties saw increased early voter turnout compared to previous midterms.

In the 2022 midterms, there were around 16,000 early voters in Tulsa County. This year, that number skyrocketed to over 26,000 across the four days of early voting, a 62% increase. Tulsa County Election Board Communications Director Ronni Pierce said this increase is likely due to the addition of two new early voting sites this year: Chandler Park and O'Brien Park.

"The fact that we had record-breaking numbers, over 26,000 early voters, definitely had to do with opening up all of those four locations," Pierce said.

According to unofficial reports from their respective county election boards, Osage County saw over a 50% increase in early voter turnout compared to 2022, Wagoner County nearly 38% and Rogers County around 32%.

Despite midterm elections historically having lower voter turnout than presidential elections, this year's early voter count beat Tulsa County's numbers from 2024 by a couple hundred. Pierce said it's difficult to estimate how crowded polls will be on Election Day.

"In the mid-morning, early afternoon hours are usually the least populous for voters," Pierce said. "But we can't even say that this year."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations can be found here.
Tags
Local & Regional voting
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith