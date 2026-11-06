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Mayfest organizers announce return to downtown Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:45 PM CST
Tulsa Mayfest
Tulsa's annual arts festival, Mayfest, is returning to downtown after spending 2026 on Route 66.

After a year on the road, a Tulsa tradition is officially returning to downtown in 2027.

Mayfest organizers announced Friday that the annual arts festival will be back in downtown Tulsa in 2027. The 54th edition is scheduled for May 14-16.

After the University of Tulsa withdrew as an organizer in January, the 2026 edition was smaller and staged at multiple locations as part of the Route 66 centennial celebration.

Launched in 1973 as Jubilee, the festival was rebranded as Mayfest in 1978. One of northeastern Oklahoma’s largest free events, it showcases local and regional artists and musicians.

Applications are now available online at tulsamayfest.org for interested professional artists, student artists, musical performers, mobile performers and student performers.

Local & Regional
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton joined KWGS' staff in October 2026.
See stories by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton