Mayfest organizers announce return to downtown Tulsa

After a year on the road, a Tulsa tradition is officially returning to downtown in 2027.

Mayfest organizers announced Friday that the annual arts festival will be back in downtown Tulsa in 2027. The 54th edition is scheduled for May 14-16.

After the University of Tulsa withdrew as an organizer in January, the 2026 edition was smaller and staged at multiple locations as part of the Route 66 centennial celebration.

Launched in 1973 as Jubilee, the festival was rebranded as Mayfest in 1978. One of northeastern Oklahoma’s largest free events, it showcases local and regional artists and musicians.

Applications are now available online at tulsamayfest.org for interested professional artists, student artists, musical performers, mobile performers and student performers.